Georgia EMT arrested for child abuse, authorities search for other victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia EMT is in custody after an investigation uncovered he had allegedly abused a two-year-old over 20 times.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip from a concerned citizen who reported possible abuse stemming from the child’s home on Pony Thomas Drive. Cristian Anthony Stern, who along with being an EMT serves in the Georgia National Guard, was arrested after a two-week long investigation confirmed the allegation.

Stern faces over 20 counts of abuse to a child. The mother of the child, Logan Steele, was also arrested.

Investigators are actively searching for more possible victims that may have experienced abuse by Stern. If you have any information relating to this ongoing investigation, please contact Inv. Andrew Hynninen at 678-486-1245 or Ahynninen@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.