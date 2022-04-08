Advertisement

Grieving family members want answers after man shot in Jonesboro

Family of a man shot and killed by Clayton County police press for answers.
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grieving family members are demanding answers from the Clayton County Police Department about why their loved one was shot and killed in front of his own home.

It happened nearly 3 weeks ago outside a Jonesboro home on Jenni Circle.

It was a neighbor’s phone call that informed the man’s wife that her husband, Charlie Calhoun, had been shot by Clayton County officers.

SWAT members responded to reports of gunfire on Jenni Circle the morning of March 23.

Family says the man, Charlie Calhoun, was checking for burglars since the house had recently been targeted by criminals several times.

Officers say they told Calhoun to drop the gun and he didn’t. Family says he likely fell and was just trying to get up because he lost most of the use of his legs after a tough bout with COVID-19. They insist that he was not a violent man.

Right now, they are demanding body camera footage of the shooting.

