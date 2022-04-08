Man found shot to death in car along Midtown Atlanta street

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after Atlanta police found him in the passengers side of a vehicle with gunshot wounds along a busy Midtown road.

It happened on 12th and Crescent Streets. Investigators say officers responded to reports of a person down and upon arrival found the man inside a Range Rover. He appeared to have been shot.

The man was apparently leaving a parking garage less than a block from the Traffik Night Club. Police have not confirmed whether he was leaving the club at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

12th and Crescent Street (CBS46/WGCL)

