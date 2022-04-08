Advertisement

Mattie’s Call: Clayton County Police searching for missing 18-year-old

Jason Mahone
Jason Mahone(Clayton County Police Department)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for 18-year-old Jason Mahone.

Mahone was last seen by his girlfriend in the 6000 block of Wood Circle West in Morrow around 4 p.m. on April 7, according to police. His parents told the police that he was on his way home.

Mahone was described wearing beige sweatpants, a black t-shirt, white shoes, and a beige headscarf. Authorities say Mahone suffers from ADHD.

Anyone who has contact with Jason Mahone is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

