Mattie’s Call: Clayton County Police searching for missing 18-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for 18-year-old Jason Mahone.

Mahone was last seen by his girlfriend in the 6000 block of Wood Circle West in Morrow around 4 p.m. on April 7, according to police. His parents told the police that he was on his way home.

Mahone was described wearing beige sweatpants, a black t-shirt, white shoes, and a beige headscarf. Authorities say Mahone suffers from ADHD.

Anyone who has contact with Jason Mahone is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

