One dead, one in custody following shooting near Five Points MARTA station

Five Points MARTA station
Five Points MARTA station(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An altercation ended in a deadly shooting near a MARTA train station in Atlanta Thursday evening.

The shooting happened near the Five Points Station. As of 8:40 p.m., authorities have blocked off a walkway leading from the Plaza to Peachtree Street as they investigate the area.

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have the suspected shooter in custody.

Officials say the cause of the altercation and the relationship between the suspect and the victim are unknown at this time.

