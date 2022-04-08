Senator Warnock tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The results came after a routine test. Senator Warnock said he was thankful to have been vaccinated and boosted, and noted that he would isolate per the recommendation of his physician.
Senator Warnock encouraged those that had not yet gotten their COVID-19 shots to do so.
