Senator Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waves to supporters during a drive-in...
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waves to supporters during a drive-in rally, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made a campaign stop for Georgia candidates Warnock and Jon Ossoff before the runoff election Tuesday. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The results came after a routine test. Senator Warnock said he was thankful to have been vaccinated and boosted, and noted that he would isolate per the recommendation of his physician.

Senator Warnock encouraged those that had not yet gotten their COVID-19 shots to do so.

