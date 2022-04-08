Shooter in custody after man, woman shot in downtown Atlanta loft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting two people at a residential building in downtown Atlanta.

Police responded to the Renaissance Lofts on Ralph McGill Blvd just after 6 a.m. Friday. On scene, officers learned that a man and a woman had been shot inside one of the units by a man. The shooter remained on scene when police arrived.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

This is a developing story.

