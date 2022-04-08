Advertisement

Shooter in custody after man, woman shot in downtown Atlanta loft

Renaissance Lofts on Ralph McGill Blvd
Renaissance Lofts on Ralph McGill Blvd(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting two people at a residential building in downtown Atlanta.

Police responded to the Renaissance Lofts on Ralph McGill Blvd just after 6 a.m. Friday. On scene, officers learned that a man and a woman had been shot inside one of the units by a man. The shooter remained on scene when police arrived.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cristian Anthony Stern
Georgia EMT arrested for child abuse, authorities search for other victims
Braves to celebrate championship weekend
Braves to celebrate championship weekend
Man shot and killed while leaving parking garage
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning issued north of Atlanta; Chilly, windy Friday