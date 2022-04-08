Shooter in custody after man, woman shot in downtown Atlanta loft
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting two people at a residential building in downtown Atlanta.
Police responded to the Renaissance Lofts on Ralph McGill Blvd just after 6 a.m. Friday. On scene, officers learned that a man and a woman had been shot inside one of the units by a man. The shooter remained on scene when police arrived.
The man and woman were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.