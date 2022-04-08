Advertisement

UniverSoul Circus returns to Old Turner Field in April

The highly interactive show has brought eccentric flavor from around the globe the past 29 years.
UniverSoul Circus returns to Atlanta in April.
By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After taking two years off because of the pandemic, Atlanta’s own UniverSoul Circus is returning to Old Turner Field April 14.

The highly interactive show has brought eccentric flavor from around the globe the past 29 years.

Acts this season include Ringmaster Donald “N.O.” Long, Aerial Ballerinas, Fresh the Clowns, Trapeze, Wheel of Death, Horses and Daredevil Motorcycles and more, according to a press release.

Cheyenne-Rose Dailey, UniverSoul Circus co-ringmaster says they often invite people up on stage to get involved in an act.

“We have people who come to the circus as spectators and they end up being participators,” Dailey said. “The energy, the love, and the excitement that we receive from everyone is amazing.”

The tour ends at Gwinnett Place Mall Sunday and moves to Old Turner Field in Atlanta April 14.

