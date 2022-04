ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has arrested a man accused of rape.

Deputies say 21-year old Trenton Carmichael is accused of raping an 18-year-old girl on March 15.

Carmichael is being charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, and aggravated assault.

