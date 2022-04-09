Bryan Co. officials estimate tornado storm damage, what to expect next week

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been three days since a deadly tornado touched down and tore through the north end of Bryan County.

The county’s preliminary assessment found a total of 18 homes destroyed and all homes in the Park Place and Homestead Dr. were damaged.

Parts of Pembroke also took a hard hit.

“Initially we had about 14,000 people without power,” said Matthew Kent, communications manager for Bryan County. “Much of that’s been restored thanks to the power companies working very quickly.”

Several county buildings, including the courthouse, Hendrix Park and the administrative building sustained too much damage to continue operations.

“We’re working very hard to get these things back up and running temporarily, but when a storm hits, your infrastructure lessens the ability to serve our citizens,” said William Collins, Director of Public Safety in Pembroke.

The county is in the process of figuring out how to move critical services to the south end in Richmond Hill.

“The courthouse is unusable in its current state so we’re gonna have to do some assessments of how we can use that and how long it will take to repair it,” said Kent.

City officials and first responders continue to work around the clock to assess damage and lead cleanup efforts.

“We need to get people back in their homes to where they feel safe and secure again.” Kent said.

They want to remind people cleaning up to separate debris they’re putting on the road. Waste like limbs and logs, appliances and construction materials should be in separate piles.

On Saturday, April 9, Bryan County Family Connection will host a Tornado Relief Resource Event from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Lanier Primary School. Tornado impacted families should bring proof of residence to pick up essential needs. Mental health services, benefits assistance and other resources will be on site to help anyone who needs help navigating this disaster.

The Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire will be hosting a “Claims Village” at Lanier Primary on Monday, April 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to help file insurance claims and answer any questions.

The county said monetary donations are welcome going forward. The United Way is assisting BCFC to help those impacted by the storm and can take donations via 211 or by texting 40403 and typing ‘Help Today.’

