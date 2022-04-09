Decatur church distributes $10,000 in free gas cards

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A Decatur congregation received a different type of blessing: free gas.

Ray of Hope Christian Church distributed 400 $25 gift cards to QuikTrip Saturday morning. Senior Pastor Cynthia L. Hale called fuel a “basic need.”

“People must go to work and must carry on their normal activities but with the price of gas, people are not able to afford it,” said Hale. “We want to make sure they can live their lives and do what they need to do.”

A line wrapped around the block of the church as high gas prices continue to pile stress on families.

Dee Jay, a mother who also takes care of her own mother, received one of the free cards.

“We have plenty of appointments, so we’re on the road a lot,” said Jay. “With the price of gas these days – it’s such a blessing.”

According to AAA, the average price of gas in the U.S. was $4.10 a gallon. In Georgia, the average hit $3.76 a gallon.

Ray of Hope also regularly distributes food, clothing, and other items for people in need.

