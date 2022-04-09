Dozens of animals killed in fire at Hand Me Down Zoo in Barrow County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An animal sanctuary in Barrow County is mourning the loss of dozens of animals that were killed in a fire on Monday.

From exotic cats and reptiles and birds, 51 animals died.

The owner describes the Hand Me Down Zoo as a place for abandoned and/or abused animals and they had about 300 animals in total.

Barrow County EMS tried to save as many as they could. Some animals are still in intensive care for burns and smoke inhalation.

Officials have ruled the fire an accident. If you’d like to help, click here for more information.

