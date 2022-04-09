FIRST ALERT | Colder air settles in tonight, ahead of next week’s warmer weather and storm chance

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Did you see any graupel or sleet pellets earlier today? Maybe a few mountain snow flurries? You can send your pictures and videos to the CBS46 First Alert Weather Team via the ‘submit photos’ section of the First Alert Weather App!

Chilly, breezy and gradually clearer weather rules the early evening forecast. Temperatures cool from the low to mid-50s across Metro Atlanta at 4 p.m. to 40s, quickly, after sunset. It’ll be a cold night, with a persistent light breeze adding to the chill factor.

Grab a coat if you have plans.

Plan on a cold, mostly clear and calmer start to Sunday. Temperatures bottom-out in the mid to upper 30s Sunday morning; mainly north of Metro Atlanta. Plan on temperatures in the 38° to 43° range inside the Perimeter around 7 a.m. Sunday. You may want to cover your sensitive spring annuals, just in case.

Dry air and sunshine send temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon. It’ll be very nice.

FIRST ALERT | Rain, storms sweeps through later next week

A spotty shower or thundershower is possible early in the work-week; mainly west of Atlanta. But, another area of low pressure and attached cold front sweep through the south and southeast mid to late next week. Locally, the chance of rain and storms peaks Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. A few strong storms are possible. Thursday features a ‘first alert’; due to the risk of widespread heavy rain and a few stronger storms.

Have a great evening,

Cutter

