GBI investigating shooting at Coweta County gun range

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – An investigation is underway at a Coweta County gun range following reports of a shooting Friday night.

Heavy police presence was reported at the Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range on Bohannon Road in Grantville.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the incident.

Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.

