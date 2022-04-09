Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of attempted kidnapping in Norcross

David Ruiz
David Ruiz(Gwinnett Police Department)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett Police Department is working to locate 62-year-old David Ruiz, accused of attempted kidnapping and child molestation at Colonial Place Apartments in Norcross.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Ruiz drove a Mercedes Sprinter van (Ga. Tag TCN5467) in front of the victim’s home while playing outside with other children. Ruiz had the child follow him to a stairwell out of view of other kids and attempted to have the victim come with him to the silver Mercedes Sprinter van.

Ruiz drove a Mercedes Sprinter van (Ga. Tag TCN5467).
Ruiz drove a Mercedes Sprinter van (Ga. Tag TCN5467).(Gwinnett Police Department)

Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′5″ - 5′7″ in height, weighing between 170-200 pounds (medium build), with black and gray hair on the side.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770- 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Triple murder at local gun range
3 family members killed at their Grantville shooting range; killer not in custody
Three people killed after a robbery at their family shooting range in Grantville.
$15k reward offered in Grantville murder investigation, killer on the loose
Barrow County
Dozens of animals killed in fire at Hand Me Down Zoo in Barrow County