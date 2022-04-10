Advertisement

1 dead in early-morning shooting in northwest Atlanta

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say around 5 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 800 block of W. Marietta Street One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in northwest Atlanta. regarding a person injured call and found a person who appeared to have been shot. The victim did not survive.

At this time, the investigation continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

