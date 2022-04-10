11-year-old boy shot at skating rink in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot at a skating rink in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County Police, they responded to a report of a person shot at 2760 Wesley Chapel in Decatur, which is the location of the Golden Gliding skating rink, at 12:46 a.m. April 10.

The injured boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and obtaining surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

