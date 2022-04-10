APD investigating multiple car break-ins on Spring Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after multiple vehicles were broken into Saturday night in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says around 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Spring Street regarding a vehicle that had been broken into. Once officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles had been broken into at the location.

APD says at the moment, it looks like approximately 16 vehicles are possibly involved.

Anyone with information should contact Atlanta PD.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.