Car fires in parking deck of Lenox Square under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two vehicles caught fire in the parking deck of an Atlanta shopping center on Saturday.

Atlanta Fire Rescue says around 7 p.m., AFRD crews responded to 3393 Peachtree Road NE after reports of a vehicle on fire on the first level of a parking garage. Upon arrival, fire crews found two vehicles on fire.

Officials say it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames. One male suffered burns and lacerations to the hands. The patient later refused treatment.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

