Advertisement

DKPD investigates fatal shooting on Whitehall Forest Court in southeast Atlanta

(Credit: KALB)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday in southeast Atlanta.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, DKPD officers responded to the Whitehall Forest townhomes on the 1700 block of Whitehall Forest Court SE on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. in reference to a person shot. They say the victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say the victim was a 32-year-old male and there are no subjects in custody at this time.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MARTA is getting ready to open its popular Fresh MARTA Markets, including the expansion of the...
Fresh MARTA Markets to open for 2022 season, expand to DeKalb County
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Greene wins major league debut, Reds beat Braves 6-3
(Not the actual gun) - This file photo of an Orbeez Splatball gun is from when LaGrange Police...
Driver arrested after pointing water bead gun, fleeing police in LaGrange
MGN
Shooting investigation underway on Oakland Lane in southwest Atlanta