DKPD investigates fatal shooting on Whitehall Forest Court in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday in southeast Atlanta.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, DKPD officers responded to the Whitehall Forest townhomes on the 1700 block of Whitehall Forest Court SE on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. in reference to a person shot. They say the victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say the victim was a 32-year-old male and there are no subjects in custody at this time.

The investigation continues.

