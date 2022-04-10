Driver arrested after pointing water bead gun, fleeing police in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver is facing several charges after pointing an Orbeez Splatball gun at another person from their vehicle and then fleeing from police.

The LaGrange Police Department says officers responded to a person with a gun call and upon arrival, the complainant said that the suspect pointed a gun at them and was in a silver vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. The driver then parked the vehicle in a church parking lot and when the officers approached the vehicle, they instructed the driver to show his hands. They say the driver refused and drove off, driving through a chain-link fence and damaging private property.

The driver then stopped short of striking another fence, exited the vehicle, and fled on foot. Officers gave chase and arrested the suspect without further incident.

Police say a search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed he had an Orbeez Splatball water bead blaster and had pointed the water bead blaster at the complainant.

The driver, identified as Travis Gates, is facing charges of Pointing a gun at another, Criminal Damage to Property, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, and Driving without a valid license.

