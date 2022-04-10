FIRST ALERT | A nice start to the work-week, gives way to our next storm system!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Talk about a come-back! After a morning low temperature in the 30s - low to mid-30s all the way into the Metro - temperatures have recovered into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

A mostly clear sky and milder temperatures rule the First Alert Forecast through early evening.

Have plans? You’ll still want a jacket. Temperatures cool through the 60s, and into the mid and upper 50s, by mid-evening across Metro Atlanta. It’ll be even cooler outside of the Perimeter and across far North Georgia. A few more clouds are possible by sunrise Monday, but the forecast remains dry.

Temperatures dip into the 40s and lower 50s by 7 a.m. Monday.

Monday features more clouds, more humidity and an afternoon spent in the low to mid-70s, in most communities. A couple showers are possible west of Metro Atlanta during the afternoon and early evening. The warming trend continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with only a chance of spotty rain through Wednesday afternoon.

First Alert; widespread rain and storms are possible Wednesday night and Thursday

An approaching storm system and attached cold front will set the stage for our next chance of widespread rain and a few thunderstorms. There is still some uncertainty in the details, but in general, the chance of rain peaks Wednesday night through drive-time Thursday morning. Rain may be heavy in a few spots. There will be a couple more opportunities for rain and storms into the weekend.

