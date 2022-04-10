Fresh MARTA Markets to open for 2022 season, expand to DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is getting ready to open its popular Fresh MARTA Markets, including the expansion of the program to provide greater food access in DeKalb County with new markets at the Doraville and Kensington rail stations.

Fresh MARTA Markets will open for the 2022 regular season beginning on April 12 at West End Station, April 13 at H.E. Holmes and Bankhead Stations, April 14 at College Park and Doraville Stations, and April 15 at Five Points Station. The new market at Kensington will open this summer.

All markets are open one day per week, providing fresh produce to MARTA customers from Tuesday to Friday at a different station each day. The markets will remain open until the first week of December and offer convenient access to affordable, fresh produce, and expand opportunities for local growers to sell their fruits and vegetables.

A big advantage of MARTA Markets is that patrons can do a large amount of their fresh food shopping on their way to or from home.

The markets accept cash, credit and debit, as well as EBT/SNAP. SNAP is doubled at the market, meaning that $5 swiped is worth $10 to spend.

Per the federal mask mandate on public transportation, masks are still required to be worn while shopping at the markets.

For more information about Fresh MARTA Markets, click here.

