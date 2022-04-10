Advertisement

Greene wins major league debut, Reds beat Braves 6-3

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Hunter Greene won his major league debut, Kyle Farmer hit a two-run single in a five-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3.

Greene lived up to his billing as a top prospect with overpowering velocity. He regularly touched 100 mph on the radar gun, topped out at 102 in the fourth and was still hitting triple digits in his final inning. The right-hander allowed three runs, four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

The Reds took a 5-0 lead in the third against Braves starter Ian Anderson. Greene, at 22 years, 247 days, became the youngest starting pitcher to make his debut for Cincinnati since Mike Leake in 2010.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves World Series rings areshown during a World Series ring presentation before a...
Braves get rings, beat Reds 2-1 behind scoreless Wright
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Muller (66) delivers a pitch in the first inning during a spring...
Atlanta Braves Opening Day: Everything you need to know before you go to game
Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) heads to the dugout in the first inning during a...
A look at the 2022 Atlanta Braves team
Atlanta Braves bobbleheads
Official Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Champions Bobbleheads now available