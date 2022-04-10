Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway at Westmar Lofts near GSU

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway at Westmar Lofts in the 800 block of West Marietta Street NW, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says they received a call around 5 a.m. The Westmar Lofts is described as student housing near Georgia State University on its website.

At this time, no other information is available. Check back for updates.

