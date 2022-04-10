Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway on Oakland Lane in southwest Atlanta

MGN
MGN(Staff)
By CBS46 News Staff
Apr. 10, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched to Grady Hospital around 3:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a person who arrived there with a gunshot wound.

APD’s preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred near the 1100 block of Oakland Lane in southwest Atlanta.

Police say at this time, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

