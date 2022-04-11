2 arrests made in shooting that killed Lawrenceville man, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting in Lilburn.

On April 1, authorities arrested 19-year-old Manuel Sablon of Winder and 19-year-old Christian Garcia-Garcia of Lilburn who they believe were involved in the shooting death of 40-year-old Enrique Razo of Lawrenceville.

On March 30 around midnight, investigators say Sablon and Garcia confronted Razo in a parking lot on the 800 block of Indian Trail Road. During the altercation, both Sablon and Garcia allegedly fired at Razo, striking him several times. Razo was pronounced dead on the scene when authorities arrived.

After further investigation, both Sablon and Garcia-Garcia were charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.