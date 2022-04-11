Advertisement

Atlanta-area rapper facing gun-trafficking charges

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-area rapper is one of 11 people facing federal charges linked to gun trafficking.

Federal agents say Fredrick Norman, also known as “Slow-key Fred,” is a key suspect in the months-long investigation.

ATF agents linked nearly 300 guns from Georgia to crimes in Philadelphia. Agents say Norman admitted to buying more than 100 of those guns.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies are investigating a Friday evening incident in which a juvenile was injured when a gun...
Gun owners don’t think Constitutional Carry law will have impact on crime
Morehouse School of Medicine
Morehouse School of Medicine sharing how they kept their COVID-19 rate under 1%
Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk
‘Loved with all they had:’ Family, friends mourn loss of Grantville victims
Seth Stephen Evans
Body of missing Athens man recovered from North Oconee River
Body camera footage of Clayton County shooting
Body camera footage shows 68-year-old man being shot by Clayton County Police