Atlanta-area rapper facing gun-trafficking charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-area rapper is one of 11 people facing federal charges linked to gun trafficking.

Federal agents say Fredrick Norman, also known as “Slow-key Fred,” is a key suspect in the months-long investigation.

ATF agents linked nearly 300 guns from Georgia to crimes in Philadelphia. Agents say Norman admitted to buying more than 100 of those guns.

