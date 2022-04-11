Atlanta Police break up large fight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a large fight Sunday night in southwest Atlanta.

The says officers were dispatched to 1074 Arlington Avenue regarding a large fight involving multiple people around 7:30 p.m. Officials say pepper spray was utilized to break up the fight.

The fight has since been disbursed and officers are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.