Atlanta Police break up large fight in southwest Atlanta

(123RF)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a large fight Sunday night in southwest Atlanta.

The says officers were dispatched to 1074 Arlington Avenue regarding a large fight involving multiple people around 7:30 p.m. Officials say pepper spray was utilized to break up the fight.

The fight has since been disbursed and officers are investigating.

