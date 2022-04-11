Atlanta Police break up large fight in southwest Atlanta
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a large fight Sunday night in southwest Atlanta.
The says officers were dispatched to 1074 Arlington Avenue regarding a large fight involving multiple people around 7:30 p.m. Officials say pepper spray was utilized to break up the fight.
The fight has since been disbursed and officers are investigating.
