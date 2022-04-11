Body camera footage shows 68-year-old man being shot by Clayton County Police

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Police have released body camera footage showing the moment they shot and killed a man whose family says he was checking for burglars in Jonesboro.

Police say they shot 68-year-old Charles Calhoun because he pointed a gun at them.

Calhoun’s family says he was outside because he heard a noise and was checking for burglars. They insist he would not point a gun at police officers.

The shooting happened March 23 just before sunrise. Video obtained that day shows moments leading up toe the shooting.

The family has hired an attorney. CBS46 has reached out to the attorney and family and Clayton County Police Department.

