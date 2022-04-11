Body of missing Athens man recovered from North Oconee River

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – The body of a missing man was found in the North Oconee River in Athens.

Authorities located the body of 27-year-old Seth Stephen Evans of Athens in the river on April 11.

Evans was last seen on March 29 around 9:13 p.m. at a home improvement store in east Athens.

The Athens Clarke County Police Department teamed up Georgia Department of Natural, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Dive Team, and Athens-Clarke Fire and Emergency Services to search for Evans.

Police say next of kin has been notified.

Very limited details surrounding this case are available at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.

