Easter brunches in metro ATL | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Easter is a time many families gather at home and in restaurants for a special, shared meal. Here’s a list of restaurants in metro Atlanta that are offering special menus on April 17:

Bellyard in West Midtown is hosting an Easter Brunch in Drawbar featuring smoked salmon benedict, shrimp and grits, smothered chunky biscuits and an apple spinach salad. A build-your-own bottomless mimosa bar will also be available for $40 per person. Diners will be treated to live music from Scotty Paulk and have a chance to create the perfect Easter bouquet with Bloom Bar.

Cru Food & Wine Bar at The Battery Atlanta is offering a Napa-style wine country Easter brunch. Guests can choose from items to build their own 3-course meal. Pair it with a $6 mimosa, Bellini or specialty brunch cocktail.

Hampton + Hudson is offering an Easter Brunch to go. Orders must be received by April 14. Menu features deviled eggs, bone-in ham chops, choice of two sides, cornbread and strawberry bread pudding. The meal is $55 for 2 people, $100 for four. They will also be open for brunch and offer drinks crafted for the holiday.

Juniper Cafe’s Easter Brunch will feature French Toast, Viet Hot Fried Chicken, Grilled Lemongrass Center Cut Pork Chop and a choice of Carrot Cake or Red Velvet cupcake. They will also have Easter egg painting for kids. Tickets are $40 per adult and $25 per child.

Lazy Betty in Candler Park will offer a five-course tasting menu on Easter Sunday. Highlights include egg custard with caviar, French omelets, Rutbot with hushpuppy panade, and braised collards and pot liqueur nage. Cost is $125 per person, plus $80 for wine pairings.

South Main Kitchen is offering a seasonal, Southern-inspired menu featuring honey butter fried chicken biscuits, deviled eggs, jam and ricotta toast, country pork steak, and ham and broccolini omelets on Easter Sunday. Reservations suggested.

Park Tavern in Piedmont Park is hosting an Easter brunch featuring a carving station, potatoes au gratin, cheese grits, salmon, chicken tenders, Belgium waffles, fresh-baked biscuits with sawmill gravy, Applewood smoked bacon, house salad, assorted desserts, Easter bubbles or mimosas.

