Father, son drown in Jackson County pond after boat capsized

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A drowning incident is under investigation in Jackson County.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, DNR game wardens responded to a private pond in the area of Brockton Road in Jackson County around 4 p.m. Sunday. They say a father and his adult son were on board a vessel when it capsized and they both drowned.

Their bodies were recovered by a Jefferson County Fire Department dive team.

The identity of the victims is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.