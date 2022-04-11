Advertisement

First Alert: A Few showers Tuesday morning, severe storms possible early Thursday

Weather Afternoon Recording
By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday evening will be pleasant and milder. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase early Tuesday morning, with a few showers possible for Tuesday morning’s commute.

Tuesday Forecast:

A few showers early Tuesday, mainly across far NW Georgia. It will also be warmer, highs Tuesday will warm to near 80.

Tuesday
Tuesday(CBS46)

What you need to know:

After a brief break from the rain, rain and storms return Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. We have a FIRST ALERT for Thursday morning, with heavy rain and possible severe storms in the forecast. The greatest threat of severe weather is across far Northwest Georgia, where we are under a level 2 (out of 5) threat of severe weather. Strong damaging winds and heavy downpours are the biggest risks. The rain clears out Thursday afternoon, with dry weather Friday.

Severe risk Thursday morning
Severe risk Thursday morning(CBS46)

