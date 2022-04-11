Gun owners don’t think Constitutional Carry law will have impact on crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgians will soon to be able to carry a gun without a permit.

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign the Constitutional Carry bill tomorrow.

It will make Georgia the 25th state in the U.S. with a Constitutional Carry law. Some argue these laws put more lives in danger.

Georgia Sen. Elena Parent said the proliferation of weapons without safeguards is what makes our streets dangerous.

However, gun owners say that criminals will be criminals whether or not they have a gun.

