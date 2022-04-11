Advertisement

Gun owners don’t think Constitutional Carry law will have impact on crime

By Adam Murphy
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgians will soon to be able to carry a gun without a permit.

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign the Constitutional Carry bill tomorrow.

It will make Georgia the 25th state in the U.S. with a Constitutional Carry law. Some argue these laws put more lives in danger.

Georgia Sen. Elena Parent said the proliferation of weapons without safeguards is what makes our streets dangerous.

However, gun owners say that criminals will be criminals whether or not they have a gun.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morehouse School of Medicine
Morehouse School of Medicine sharing how they kept their COVID-19 rate under 1%
Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk
‘Loved with all they had:’ Family, friends mourn loss of Grantville victims
Seth Stephen Evans
Body of missing Athens man recovered from North Oconee River
Body camera footage of Clayton County shooting
Body camera footage shows 68-year-old man being shot by Clayton County Police