Hartsfield-Jackson seeing busy spring travel season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sunday was a busy day at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as families and college students alike returned home from Spring Break.

With eased COVID-19 restrictions, Spring Break travel skyrocketed this year. The top destinations were Orlando, Florida, and Cancun, Mexico.

A big shock for people returning home was the cold.

“Oh my God, it’s cold here. I don’t like it. It’s like 46 degrees,” said Sofia Osman, who traveled to Hawaii.

“In terms of temperature, kind of liberating. Because I like the temperature so much better here,” said Charles Young, who traveled to Costa Rica.

Analysts say if you want to book a flight you should do it as soon as possible. Rising gas prices are also affecting the airline industry.

