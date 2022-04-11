How to win your very own Atlanta Braves World Series Ring

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves are giving fans a chance to bring home their own World Series ring after the players received their official rings over the weekend.

Fans can enter to win the Atlanta Braves Foundation World Series Ring Sweepstakes, presented by Jostens, by clicking here. All net proceeds will benefit the foundation. The campaign will end May 8 when the Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.

There will be four price points for entry:

1 Entry for $21

2 Entries for $40

5 Entries for $100

10 Entries for $200

The mission of the Atlanta Braves Foundation is to build community through baseball engaging Braves Country, reaching vulnerable populations, and improving equity and access in sport, health, education and well-being outcomes for children, families and communities. On the road to the Championship in 2021, the Atlanta Braves Foundation provided more than $4.1 million in support across more than 300 community-based non-profit organizations serving tens of thousands of Braves fans in Atlanta and across Braves Country.

