Man in custody, accused of entering restricted area at Atlanta airport

(Source: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) – A 35-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly entered a restricted area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Sunday evening.

Officials say Miles Dallas Schuler was causing a disturbance in the airport and then attempted to enter a restricted area around 8 p.m.

According to police, he was uncooperative and was eventually taken into custody.

Schuler was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction; he was transported to Clayton County Jail.

