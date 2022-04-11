Advertisement

Man found shot to death near gas station in Tucker

By Catherine Catoura
Apr. 11, 2022
TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) – A death investigation is underway following a shooting that left one dead near a gas station in Tucker.

Around 10:21 p.m. April 9, police responded to a person shot call near the Chevron gas station on Cooledge Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in the grassy area between the store and the access road.

Emergency medical examiners pronounced the victim dead on the scene. At this time no arrests were made in this case.

Authorities tell CBS46 News that the investigation is still ongoing.

