Massachusetts man arrested in East Point for impregnating young family member

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Massachusetts man was recently arrested in Fulton County for impregnating a 14-year-old family member.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, their Scorpion Unit was asked by the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts to help them apprehend Roque Garcia-Ortiz before he could fly to Puerto Rico where he has family ties.

Garcia-Ortiz was located at a hotel in East Point. He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Fulton County Jail until he can be extradited.

He is facing 3 counts of rape, 3 counts of aggravated rape of a child and 1 count of rape of child with force.

