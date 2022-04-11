Advertisement

Massachusetts man arrested in East Point for impregnating young family member

Roque Garcia-Ortiz
Roque Garcia-Ortiz(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Massachusetts man was recently arrested in Fulton County for impregnating a 14-year-old family member.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, their Scorpion Unit was asked by the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts to help them apprehend Roque Garcia-Ortiz before he could fly to Puerto Rico where he has family ties.

Garcia-Ortiz was located at a hotel in East Point. He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Fulton County Jail until he can be extradited.

He is facing 3 counts of rape, 3 counts of aggravated rape of a child and 1 count of rape of child with force.

