Microsoft gears up for Atlanta Westside expansion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Microsoft announced their next steps as they look to build a campus on Atlanta’s westside. But before construction starts, they want feedback from those who live and work in the community.

Microsoft will use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside quarry yards for their new Atlanta campus.

However, those living in Atlanta are worried the city is bringing in more companies than it has the capacity for.

“It’s definitely going to bring in more traffic, which I don’t think that area is really ready for yet,” said a resident who lives near Atlanta’s west-side.

Nike also announced a new technology center, expected next year.

People who work and live in the area are worried renting and buying homes won’t be affordable with the influx of big companies.

“It’s gone up a lot [...] And I can’t even imagine what the rent prices will be like afterwards,” said a resident.

To address this, Microsoft will host three open town hall events this year for residents to hear concerns and suggestions from people who live nearby, likely beginning in June. They’re partnering up with more than a dozen local stakeholders for input.

The list, released by Microsoft, includes:

Center Hill Neighborhood Association

Councilmember Dustin Hillis

Councilmember Byron Amos

Local Education Partners

Grove Park Community Church

Grove Park Foundation

Grove Park Neighborhood Association

Grove Park Renewal

Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights Neighborhood

Historic Howell Station Neighborhood Association

Northwest Business Association (NWBA)

NPU-J

NPU-K

Paradise Baptist Church

PAWKids

Michael Lawings, senior director of Americas Real Estate Operations for Microsoft, released a statement saying in part, “Our priority is positive, local impact. From the inclusive hiring of local vendors to jobs and affordable housing created for the region, sustainable building solutions, and much more.”

The company has not released any renderings.

