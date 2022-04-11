Monroe County deputies looking for 4 theft suspects

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with any information regarding multiple thefts from new build sites across Monroe, Bibb and Houston counties.

The suspects are driving a U-Haul truck with a butterfly graphic on the side, as well as what appears to be a white Nissan Altima with possible front-end damage and a spare tire on the passenger front side. There are at least four suspects, one female and three males involved.

Anyone with any information in reference to these thefts, please contact Investigator Mercer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043 ext #232 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.

