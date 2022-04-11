Advertisement

Morehouse School of Medicine sharing how they kept their COVID-19 rate under 1%

By Hayley Mason
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some parts of the country are seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections. Twenty-seven states are seeing a rise, but Georgia is not one of them at this time.

Morehouse School of Medicine has kept its COVID rate under 1% since the start of the pandemic.

They’ve been so successful that they have launched a podcast to tell others about it.

Hayley Mason has the full story in the player above.

