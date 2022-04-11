Advertisement

One person critically injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to W. Lake Avenue and Calloway Drive around 10:30 p.m. regarding a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located a male who appeared to have been shot.

The male was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, the investigation continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

