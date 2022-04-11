Out and About in the ATL | April 11-17, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s April in Atlanta and that means plenty of things to do both inside and outside. Check out this week’s list of things to do in metro Atlanta, including Easter events. If you would like to submit an event, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

MONDAY

It’s Hot Dog Night at Woodward & Park. The pop-up event includes 7 chefs offering 12 hot dogs to choose from. Reservations can be made on Open Table.

The metal band Powerglove out of Boston, Massachusetts, performs in Hell at The Masquerade.

Danish singer-songwriter MØ - Karen Marie Orsted - performs at Variety Playhouse on Euclid Avenue NE.

TUESDAY

Four-time GRAMMY Award-winner Jimmie Vaughan performs at Variety Playhouse on Euclid Avenue. Andrea & Mud will open.

WEDNESDAY

City of Dunwoody is hosting Firefly Poetry & Open Mic Night at Gilly’s Sports Bar on Dunwoody Park.

Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator brings his show Who’s The Dummy Now” to Center Stage at The Loft.

THURSDAY

Soul singer Melanie Fiona performs at City Winery Atlanta. Melanie Fiona has toured with several acclaimed artists including Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Mary J Blige and D’Angelo, and often refers to herself as “The Singing Nurse” on stage.

The Red Hare Cocktail Class Series continues at The Still on The Square. Learn how to make 3 signature craft cocktails. Limited tickets.

Singer-songwriter Jordan Davis is bringing his brand-new Buy Dirt Tour to The Eastern.

FRIDAY

The Black Coffee Festival kicks off for a two-day event featuring 30+ entrepreneurs showcasing their products and/or services at the Ali Events Center on Jonesboro Road.

Night Market is happening at Drake Field in Peachtree City. Fun-filled night of live music, shopping, food and beverages on Lake Peachtree.

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles will celebrate the anniversary of Abbey Road at The Fox Theatre on Peachtree Street NE.

Relentless Road is bringing their Bar Friends Tour to Terminal West on West Marietta Street NW.

Alice in Chains frontman Jerry Cantrell is bringing his brand-new Brighten Tour to The Tabernacle on Luckie Street NW.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug performs at State Farm Arena. He’ll be joined by special guests, unique to Atlanta.

SATURDAY

An Easter Egg Hunt is happening at Mason Mill Park. Presented Johnny Magik, Bridgepoint Church and Friends of Mason Mill Park. Registration required.

The Makers Building at The Works is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for all ages. There will also be live music, food, axe-throwing lessons and more. Tickets required for Easter Egg Hunt.

Learns about the trees, trails and history at Grant Park, Atlanta’s oldest park. Learn about the Lion Bridge, Milledge and Erskine fountains and more.

Ironshield Brewing in Lawrenceville is hosting the Blooming Beyond Spring Festival to raise money for cancer research and more. Live music, BBQ food truck and variety of vendors.

The 16th Annual ATL Blues Festival returns to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center and will feature an blues honor roll of performers and legends.

DJ Steve Aoki will spin at District Atlanta on Armour Drive NE. Bottle service available.

Jill Rocks Grace Jones pays homage to the past, present and future at Venkman’s on Ralph McGill Boulevard NE.

SUNDAY

Park Tavern in Piedmont Park is hosting an Easter brunch featuring a carving station, potatoes au gratin, cheese grits, salmon, chicken tenders, Belgium waffles, fresh baked biscuits with saw mill gravy, applewood smoked bacon, house salad, assorted deserts, Easter bubbles or mimosas.

