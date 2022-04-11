Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, police find driver’s car spray-painted

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (CBS46) – A Perry man was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Warner Robins.

Clinton Taylor was crossing the street when he was struck by a 1996 Monte Carlo driven by 38-year-old David Alvin Lord on March 27, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Following the investigation, authorities located Lord’s vehicle spray-painted in black in Centerville.

Lord was arrested and charged with felony hit and run. He was then transported to Houston County Detention Facility.

Authorities are asking anyone with further information to call Sgt. Tim Pippio at (478) 293-1048 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

