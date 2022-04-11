Advertisement

Plans to close ER south of Atlanta raising concerns

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) - The CEO of Wellstar Health System says Atlanta Medical Center South will no longer offer emergency and inpatient care. Primary, chronic, and rehab care will remain available.

The mayor of South Fulton says the loss of the ER is huge.

“It is perplexing to me how in North Fulton County, there are 5-10 hospitals, and in South Fulton County, there will now be zero. That doesn’t seem in my gut to be the right way to deliver health care,” said Mayor Khalid Kamau, City of South Fulton.

Wellstar officials argue the new model will better meet the needs of the community.

Data from Wellstar shows that of the 140 ER visits a day to the hospital, only five percent of patients need hospital beds.

The transition will take place on May 6.

