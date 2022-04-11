Advertisement

A Pleasant, Warm Week Ahead

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with warmer temperatures and sunny skies, but clouds take over through the day.

Monday Forecast:

Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 70s. A stray shower is possible in the evening.

High: 73° Average High: 72° Chance of Rain: 10%

Increasing clouds after sunrise.
Increasing clouds after sunrise.(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Rain is likely around sunrise tomorrow in NW GA. A few showers will work their way south into Metro through the morning, before sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon. Highs reach 80 both Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain & storms are likely Thursday morning.

rain & storms likely
rain & storms likely(cbs46)

Easter weekend is looking iffy in terms of rain. Right now, spotty showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday. There is a lot of uncertainty with this potential weekend rain, so check back through the week for updates.

Unseasonably warm through the week.
Unseasonably warm through the week.(cbs46)

