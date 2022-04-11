Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Clayton County teen.

14-year-old Denver Head was last seen leaving her home on the 3000 block of Wentworth Avenue in Ellenwood around 11 p.m. on April 9. According to police, she left without permission.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Denver Head is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department or call 911.

