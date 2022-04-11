Tractor-trailer overturns on overpass, debris falls on I-75 south in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An overturned tractor-trailer on the Canton overpass over I-75 in Marietta caused major delays for commuters in the area Monday morning.

According to authorities, debris from the truck fell onto the interstate below causing the overpass and parts of I-75 to shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

Two southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked due to the incident.

Chopper46 over I-75S in Cobb County (CBS46)

