Tractor-trailer overturns on overpass, debris falls on I-75 south in Marietta
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An overturned tractor-trailer on the Canton overpass over I-75 in Marietta caused major delays for commuters in the area Monday morning.
According to authorities, debris from the truck fell onto the interstate below causing the overpass and parts of I-75 to shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.
Two southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked due to the incident.
