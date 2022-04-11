Advertisement

Tractor-trailer overturns on overpass, debris falls on I-75 south in Marietta

Chopper46 over I75
Chopper46 over I75(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An overturned tractor-trailer on the Canton overpass over I-75 in Marietta caused major delays for commuters in the area Monday morning.

According to authorities, debris from the truck fell onto the interstate below causing the overpass and parts of I-75 to shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

Two southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked due to the incident.

Chopper46 over I-75S in Cobb County
Chopper46 over I-75S in Cobb County(CBS46)

Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arrest made.
2 arrests made in shooting that killed Lawrenceville man, police say
This former Atlanta police officer – who would only talk with CBS46 Investigates if we hid...
‘It’s a point system:’ How policing incentives encourage officers to write more tickets
Easter is Sunday, April 12
Homemade gifts, activities to help you celebrate Easter
Roque Garcia-Ortiz
Massachusetts man arrested in East Point for impregnating young family member